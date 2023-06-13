Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has filed suit in a London court against former club Everton, court records show.

The records, seen by The Guardian, related to “general commercial contracts and arrangements."

Ancelotti's lawyers offered no comment, while the club did not respond to a Guardian inquiry.

The 64-year-old Ancelotti spent 18 months at Goodison Park from December of 2019 to June of 2021 before returning to the Bernabeu for a second spell.

The Italian has also spent time at Juventus, Milan, Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich and Napoli and has won five league titles and four Champions League crowns.

The news comes following a tumultuous day for the Toffees on Monday with three board members leaving the club. Chairman Bill Kenwright, who has been in the post since 2004, is also expected to depart imminently.

Everton finished 17th in the table this past season, only two points clear of relegation.