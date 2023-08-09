Harry Maguire's tenure at Old Trafford appears to be at its end.

BBC Sport's Simon Stone reports that West Ham has agreed to a deal with Manchester United for its former captain. It's one of two deals for the Hammers with a fee also agreed with Southampton for England midfielder James Ward-Prowse. Both deals will cost a reported £60 million.

Maguire's spell at Old Trafford was a tumultuous one after his £80 million move from Leicester in 2019, a world-record fee for a defender. The England centre-back lost his place in the team's starting XI under manager Erik ten Hag, starting only eight Premier League games last season, and fell behind Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof and even left-back Luke Shaw in the central defensive pecking order. Earlier this summer, Maguire lost his captain's armband - one that he inherited from Ashley Young in 2020 - to midfielder Bruno Fernandes.

In a preseason game against Borussia Dortmund in Las Vegas, Maguire was roundly booed by United supporters.

Stone notes that personal terms for the 30-year-old Maguire won't be an issue.

Despite his struggles at United, Maguire never lost his place in Gareth Southgate's England side with the player starting all five World Cup games last fall.