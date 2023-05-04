The top player available in the transfer portal has his destination.

Former Michigan centre Hunter Dickinson announced on Thursday that he's committed to Kansas.

In a video posted to Twitter, Dickinson visits Jayhawks head coach Bill Self to inform him that he is coming to Lawrence.

A 22-year-old native of Alexandria, VA, Dickinson appeared in 94 games over three seasons for the Wolverines. He averaged 17.2 points on .570 shooting, including .360 from three, 8.4 boards and 1.6 blocks in 30.6 minutes a night.

In his time in Ann Arbor, Dickinson was named first-time All-Big Ten on two occasions and was the 2021 Big Ten Freshman of the Year.

Late on Wednesday night, Dickinson posted a goodbye letter to Juwan Howard and the rest of the Michigan basketball community.

“The thought of potentially leaving the place I love and called home for 3 years was and is extraordinarily difficult to process,” Dickinson wrote. “After conversations with my family and a lot of time in thought, I realized entering was the best decision for myself and my future.”

Before committing to the Jayhawks, Dickinson also took meetings with Kentucky and Syracuse