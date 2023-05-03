Former Ottawa Senators and Nashville Predators defenceman Mark Borowiecki has announced his retirement.

The veteran blueliner took to Instagram Wednesday to bid farewell to a career that saw him play 12 NHL seasons, nine of which came with the Senators.

"Well. I have something to share. After a lot of time, thought, love, and support, I have decided that my career as a professional hockey player has come to an end. I am so appreciative of everyone who has helped me along the way. Especially the @senators, where my career began, and the @predsnhl where my career ended," he wrote as part of the post.

"A friend of mine who played a long, long time in the NHL asked me when I was young player breaking into the league what I wanted my legacy to be. He told me that being remembered as a good person and good teammate would always be far more important than any on ice accomplishments. I really hope that I have achieved that."

An Ottawa native, the 33-year-old was selected in the fifth round of the 2008 NHL Draft (No. 139 overall) by the Sens and debuted with the big club during the 2011-12 season, appearing in two games. After two additional seasons bouncing back and forth between the NHL and American Hockey League's Binghamton Senators, Borowiecki became a regular in the Senators' lineup during the 2014-15 season, playing in 63 games. In his nine seasons in Ottawa, Borowiecki tallied 15 goals, 36 assists and 848 penalty minutes.

He signed with Nashville in October of 2020 and spent the final three seasons of his career with the Preds, appearing in four games this past season.