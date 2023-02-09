QB Fajardo likely to sign with Alouettes

Riders find their man in Harris; Could Fajardo fill QB void with the Als?

Cody Fajardo appears to be headed to the Montreal Alouettes.

TSN's Farhan Lalji reports that it's very likely Fajardo will join the Alouettes once the team is in position to sign off on a deal.

Sounds very likely that Cody Fajardo is going to be headed to @MTLAlouettes once the team is in position to sign off on a deal. @CFLonTSN #RiderNation @tsn690 pic.twitter.com/bshOCD74xY — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) February 9, 2023

The Alouettes are effectively swapping quarterbacks with the Saskatchewan Roughriders, who are expected to officially sign Trevor Harris when free agency opens on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old Fajardo threw for 3,360 yards, 16 touchdowns and 13 interceptions with the Roughriders last season.