1h ago
Former Blue Jay Barfield among 2023 Canadian Baseball HOF class
Former Toronto Blue Jays players Jesse Barfield and Denis Boucher were among four named to the 2023 induction class to the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum.
TSN.ca Staff
The Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame's Class of 2023 includes Jesse Barfield, Denis Boucher, Rich Harden and Joe Wiwchar.
They will be inducted on June 17 in a ceremony at the Hall of Fame grounds in St. Marys, Ont.
Barfield hit 179 home runs over parts of nine seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays. The Joliet, Ill., native also spent four years with the New York Yankees.
Boucher, a Montreal native, played for the Blue Jays and Expos over his 10-year pro career and later served as a pitching coach for the Canadian men's team.
Harden, a Victoria native, posted a 59-38 career record and 3.76 earned-run average over nine big-league seasons with Oakland, Texas and the Chicago Cubs.
Wiwchar is a longtime Manitoba baseball coach and executive. The Winnipeg native served as an assistant coach on the provincial team that won silver at the 1977 Canada Summer Games.
“Each of this year’s inductees has had a significant impact on the game of baseball in Canada in their own distinct way,” said Jeremy Diamond, chair of the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame’s board of directors. “We’re proud and excited to celebrate their outstanding careers in St. Marys this June.”
