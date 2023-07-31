Former Canada and Toronto FC defender Ashtone Morgan announced his retirement from football on Monday at the age of 32.

An MLS Cup winner with the Reds in 2017, Morgan spent the past two seasons with the Canadian Premier League's Forge FC.

A native of Toronto, Morgan is a product of the TFC academy and made his first team debut in 2011. He would go on to make 127 MLS appearances for the team from 2011 to 2019. On top of the MLS Cup, Morgan won five Canadian Championships and the 2017 Supporters' Shield with the team.

He would go on to make nine more MLS appearances in 2021 with Real Salt Lake.

Internationally, Morgan was capped 18 times by Canada and appeared at a pair of Gold Cups.