Ondrej Kase will be continuing his playing career in Czechia.

The 27-year-old forward signed with has signed with HC Verva Litvínov after being limited to just one game last season with the Carolina Hurricanes due to a concussion.

Kase joined the Hurricanes last summer on a one-year, $1.5 million contract after posting 14 goals and 27 points in 50 games the previous season with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

"Litvínov was the number one choice for me. I had other offers, but they didn't make sense to me. I wanted to play with my brother and I also wanted to be closer to home," Kase said in a team release, per Google Translate. "I was attracted by the opportunity to take on the role of a leader and help the team to the higher levels of the table,"

A seventh-round pick of the Anaheim Ducks in 2014, Kase posted 57 goals and 124 points in 258 NHL games with the Ducks, Boston Bruins, Maple Leafs and Hurricanes.