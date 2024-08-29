Steve Sullivan is headed back to Toronto.

The former Maple Leafs forward is joining the American Hockey League's Toronto Marlies as an assistant coach under John Gruden, the team announced on Thursday.

A 50-year-old native of Timmins, Ont., Sullivan appeared in 154 games with the Leafs from 1997 to 1999 after being acquired from the New Jersey Devils as part of the Doug Gilmour trade. Sullivan had 35 goals and 50 assists in his time with the team.

A ninth-round pick on the 1994 NHL Entry Draft out of the Ontario Hockey League's Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds, Sullivan appeared in 1,011 NHL games over 15 seasons with the Devils, Leafs, Chicago Blackhawks, Nashville Predators, Pittsburgh Penguins and Phoenix Coyotes from 1996 to 2013. He had 290 goals and 457 assists for his career.

After his retirement, Sullivan spent six years in the Coyotes front office from 2016 to 2021.

The Marlies open their 2024-2024 season on Oct. 12 against the San Diego Gulls.