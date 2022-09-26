Is Giannis deserving of the No. 1 spot in ESPN's NBArank?

The New York Knicks have signed guard and former Toronto Raptor Jalen Harris to a training camp deal, it was announced Sunday.

Harris was selected with the 59th pick of the 2020 NBA Draft and played in 13 games with the Raptors during the following season, averaging 7.4 points on 50 per cent shooting.

In July of 2021, Harris was suspended for violating the NBA and NBPA's anti-drug program. He sat out the entire 2021-22 season before being reinstated by the league and players' association earlier this year.

In college, the Dallas native played two seasons for the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs and one for the Nevada Wolf Pack. He averaged 21.7 points on 44.6 per cent shooting in his senior season.

Harris is the second former Raptors guard to join the Knicks this off-season as New York agreed to a partially guaranteed deal with Svi Mykhailiuk earlier this month.