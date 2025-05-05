Former U.S. head coach Fortner takes over Canada’s senior women’s basketball team

TORONTO - Nell Fortner has been named head coach of Canada’s senior women’s national team, Canada Basketball announced Monday.

The longtime NCAA, WNBA and international coach takes over from Víctor Lapeña as the program looks to rebound from a winless showing at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Fortner guided the United States to gold at the 1998 FIBA World Championship and the 2000 Olympic Games in Sydney, compiling a 101-14 international record.

The 66-year-old from Jackson, Miss., most recently spent six seasons at Georgia Tech, leading the Yellow Jackets to three NCAA tournament appearances before announcing her retirement earlier this year.

"I'm honoured to join Canada Basketball and help lead this next chapter for the senior women’s national team," Fortner said in a statement. "I've followed the rise of this program for years and have great respect for the culture the organization and players are building. This is a special group with the talent, toughness and togetherness, and they have the ability to achieve something great – I’m excited to get to work."

Her hiring comes as 25 players commit to the national team through the 2026 FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup.

In November, players and staff set team standards around commitment, accountability and culture — a foundation that now guides the women’s program, according to Canada Basketball.

"This commitment represents a shared belief in what we’re building and how we intend to get there," said Steve Baur, general manager and vice-president of women’s high performance. "Our athletes set a clear tone for this next chapter, and we’re proud to see that vision backed by such a strong group of players."

Canada finished fourth at the 2022 tournament and is turning to a younger core following the retirement of several veterans.

The team will compete at this summer’s FIBA AmeriCup and hold a training camp in Victoria this fall.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 5, 2025.