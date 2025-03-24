A California judge sentenced former UFC Heavyweight Champion Cain Velasquez to five years in prison on Monday for a 2022 shooting.

Velasquez, 42, pleaded no contest to an attempted murder charges during his 2024 trial.

The prosecution had been seeking a 30-year term. Velasquez will be credited for time served.

In March of 2022, Velasquez opened fire on the car of accused child molester, Harry Goularte, who allegedly assaulted one of Velasquez's relatives. Goularte was unhurt in the shooting, but a bullet struck a passenger.

“This defendant decided to become judge, jury, and executioner,” Santa Clara County district attorney Jeff Rosen said prior to sentencing. “His actions endangered innocent bystanders, including young children and their parents who could have been injured or killed as he shot at his intended victim. We have excellent law enforcement in this county. Let them do their jobs.”

A native of Salinas, CA, Velasquez spent 12 years in the UFC from 2008 to 2019 with a professional record of 14-3. His last fight came in February of 2019 when he was knocked out in the first round by Francis Ngannou.

Velasquez held the heavyweight crown on two occasions, defeating Brock Lesnar and Junior dos Santos for the title in 2010 and 2012, respectively.