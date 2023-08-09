Brandon Sutter will join the Edmonton Oilers for training camp after spending the past two years out of the league.

Sutter, who has been sidelined by Long COVID since Oct. 2021, has signed a professional tryout with Edmonton, according to multiple reports.

Good for Brandon. One of the good guys in the game. Hope it works out for him & he can end his career on his own terms. #canucks #LetsGoOilers @TSNHockey https://t.co/w1esY65Kyo — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) August 9, 2023

The 34-year-old centre posted nine goals and 12 points in 43 games with the Vancouver Canucks in 2020-21.

Selected 11th overall by the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2007 draft, Sutter has 152 goals and 289 points in 770 NHL games.

Sutter has spent time with the Hurricanes, Pittsburgh Penguins and Canucks over his career.