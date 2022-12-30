Former NHL forward Devante Smith-Pelly announced his retirement from professional hockey on Friday.

The 30-year-old had not played this season. He spent last season with the AHL's Laval Rocket, posting four goals and eight points in 24 games

He last played in the NHL during the 2018-2019 season with the Washington Capitals, recording four goals and four assists in 54 games.

He had seven goals and eight points in 24 playoff games during the 2017-18 postseason, helping the Capitals win the Stanley Cup.

The Scarborough, ON native played parts of two seasons with the Montreal Canadiens from 2014-16, recording seven goals and eight assists in 66 games. In 395 NHL games with the Canadiens, Capitals, Anaheim Ducks, and New Jersey Devils, he had 44 goals and 101 points.

He wrote the following statement on Instagram:

I have decided to end this chapter of my life and retire. I’m grateful for the opportunity to live out my dream of playing in the NHL. Throughout my career I’ve experienced the lowest of lows to the highest of highs. I was able to travel to places I never thought I’d see and played along side and against some of the best players in the world of hockey. I am so proud to say a kid from Scarborough Ontario leaves a Stanley Cup champion. I will be forever grateful for my experiences.



I want to thank my first agency O2K for believing in me when they took me on as a client. Anaheim who drafted me, Montreal and New Jersey as well. And Washington. It was the most amazing experience of my life. I will always be connected to my teammates, the fans and the city. We made history.



My family has been my rock through all the ups and downs my mother, father, and siblings have been my fiercest supporters. They’ve made biggest sacrifices so that I could live out my dream.I can’t put into words how grateful I am for them.



Lastly thank you to Anthony and Chris Stewart, Wayne Simmonds, Joel Ward. They lead the way for my generation and showed that it was possible to make it from where we are from. I hope I had the same impact to the young kids after me, as they did for me



I’m excited for my next chapter and the opportunities to come.



Devo.