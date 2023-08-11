Evgeny Svechnikov is headed to the KHL after spending the past six seasons in the NHL.

Svechnikov, who spent last season with the San Jose Sharks and the 2021-22 campaign with the Winnipeg Jets, signed a two-year deal with Ak Bars Kazan on Friday.

F Evgeny Svechnikov joins Ak Bars Kazan (two-year deal). https://t.co/ORDG6v07M9 — KHL (@khl_eng) August 11, 2023

The 26-year-old winger had eight goals and 14 points in 59 games last season with the Sharks. He had seven goals and 19 points in 72 games with the Jets the previous year.

Selected 19th overall by Detroit in the 2015 draft, Svechnikov has 20 goals and 45 points in 172 career games with the Red Wings, Jets and Sharks.

He returns Ak Bars Kazan after playing three games with the team in 2013-14 season before moving to the QMJHL.