Former Canadian World Juniors star Justin Pogge is hanging up his pads and moving into a chapter.

Pogge confirmed his retirement via Ian Mendes of The Athletic on Thursday as he begins his career serving as a goaltending consultant with Hockey Canada.

“I was trying to slide under the radar. It’s not that I can’t play anymore. But it’s time for me to take advantage to take an unbelievable opportunity,” Pogge said. “It’s time for a new chapter.”

The 37-year-old is currently on the staff with Team Canada at the IIHF World Hockey Championship, after also working with Canada at the U18 championship in Switzerland last month.

A third-round pick of the Maple Leafs in 2004, Pogge appeared in seven games with Toronto, all during the 2008-09. After a North American career mostly spent in the AHL, Pogge began his career in Europe in 2012 and played for multiple clubs through the 2022-23 season.

He spent the past four seasons in Germany's Deutsche Eishockey League, posting a 9-7 record this season with Grizzlys Wolfsburg.

Pogge is best known for his starring role for Canada at the 2006 World Juniors, when he went 6-0 with three shutouts en route to leading Canada to a gold medal. He finished the tournament with a goals-against average of 1.00.

“It was definitely the highlight of my career. And when you do that at 19, it was tough to live up to that,” Pogge told Mendes. “But I’m grateful. It’s been a winding road.”