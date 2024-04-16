Formula E, FIA to unveil new GEN3 Race Car in Monaco

Formula E and the FIA announced Tuesday that they will unveil the highly-anticipated GEN3 Evo race car on Thursday, April 25 in the build-up to the 2024 Monaco E-Prix.

As an evolution of the current GEN3 race car – the world’s fastest, lightest, most powerful and efficient electric race car ever made – the all-electric championship is set to raise the bar even higher with this latest iteration that will be pushed to the limit by the series’ world-class drivers across seasons 11 and 12.

Building on the world’s first race car specifically designed for street racing, the GEN3 Evo is set to deliver even better wheel to wheel racing. With improved performance characteristics that highlight Formula E and the FIA’s role in pioneering technology and sustainable motorsport, the GEN3 Evo is set to deliver a step-change in on-track action and driver rivalries.

“As we prepare to unveil the GEN3 Evo, we're not just launching a car; we're continuing to shape the future of racing," Jeff Dodds, Chief Executive Officer at Formula E, said in a statement. "This next iteration not only exemplifies our dedication to innovation and pushing the limits of technology but also enhances our commitment to delivering exhilarating, competitive racing for our fans.

"We are setting new standards in performance that will intensify on-track rivalries and fan engagement, keeping us at the forefront of global motorsports.”

Following the launch, the next race in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship will commence for Round 8 of the 2024 Monaco E-Prix on Saturday, April 27.