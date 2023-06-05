Formula E gets recognized certification for contributing to carbon neutrality

Formula E on Monday announced its alignment to PAS 2060 – the only internationally recognized certification for contributing to carbon neutrality – to maintain its industry-leading sustainability credentials and Net Zero since Day Zero* status.

Formula E is already the first sport in the world to be certified with a Net Zero Carbon* footprint since inception and to join the Science Based Targets initiative, committing to reducing the championship’s emissions by 45% by 2030 (based on a Season 5 [2019] baseline). Formula E has already achieved a 24% reduction in absolute Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions despite continuing to grow and hosting a record number of races.

The PAS 2060 standard, published by the British Standards Institution (BSI), allows organizations to demonstrate that their carbon neutrality claims are both credible and verified to increase accountability and consumer confidence.

The international standard provides guidance on how to quantify, reduce and offset greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions on business-related areas as advised by the United Nations’ (UN) carbon reduction framework.

This can include emission reduction efforts related to activities, products, services, buildings, projects, and events. Whilst companies can calculate their footprints, purchase credits and claim carbon neutrality, the PAS 2060 standard provides a framework for enhanced accuracy and certification. A robust and thorough standard is increasingly important as companies and governments work towards a net-zero world by 2050.

“Through aligning to the internationally recognized standard on carbon neutrality, PAS 2060, Formula E is reinforcing its leading position across global elite sport and sustainability," said Julia Pallé, Director of Sustainability for Formula E in a statement. "As an organization we have consistently held ourselves to the highest of standards when measuring, reducing and offsetting our emissions and this new standard reaffirms that commitment.

"It ensures that as we continue to grow our championship, we can also ensure that the reduction of our emissions of 45% by 2030 is sustainable, accurate and certified to the highest degree.”