The Denver Broncos announced the addition of Formula One star Lewis Hamilton to its new ownership group on Tuesday.

The sale of the team from the estate of Pat Bowlen to the Walton-Penner group, led by Walmart heir Rob Walton, for $4.65 billion closed in June.

“We're delighted to welcome Seven-Time Formula One World Champion Sir @LewisHamilton to our ownership group. He is a champion competitor who knows what it takes to lead a winning team.”



Statement from Rob Walton on behalf of the Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group: pic.twitter.com/kl2z04lKyk — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) August 2, 2022

"We're delighted to welcome Seven-Time Formula One World Champion Sir Lewis Hamilton to our ownership group," Walton said in a statement. "He is a champion competitor who knows what it takes to lead a winning team and a fierce advocate for global equality, including in his own sport. With over 100 race wins, Lewis is considered the most successful Fl driver Of all time. His resilient spirit and standard Of excellence will be an asset to the ownership group and the Broncos organization."

Hamilton, who currently sits sixth in F1 driver standings this season, joins former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice as part of the ownership group.