The Montreal Victoire retained one of its own free agents on Thursday with the re-signing of Catherine Dubois.

The 29-year-old forward returns on a one-year deal.

A native of Quebec City, Dubois had six goals and three assists in 24 games last season.

“Catherine plays an important role within our group, making an impact both with her on-ice performance and the relationships she builds with her teammates," Victoire general manager Daniele Savageau said in a release. "She's taken major steps forward in her game over the last two seasons, continuing to develop and consistently playing to her strengths. We're excited to welcome her back and look forward to what lies ahead."

Dubois has eight goals and seven assists in 45 games over two seasons with the team.

“I am extremely happy to pursue this beautiful adventure with the Victoire," Dubois said. "I will continue to play alongside my teammates and in front of our great fans who have supported me from the beginning. Playing in Montréal is a privilege, and I am happy to continue to proudly wear the Montréal Victoire uniform."

Dubois becomes the third free agent retained by the Victoire in recent days following goaltender Sandra Abstreiter and defender Kati Tabin.

The team has also added free-agent forwards Shiann Darkangelo, formerly of the Ottawa Charge, and Hayley Scamurra, who split last season between Ottawa and the Toronto Sceptres,