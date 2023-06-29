Jesse Puljujarvi's stay in Raleigh appears to be over.

TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston reports the Carolina Hurricanes will not make the impending restricted free-agent forward a qualifying offer and allow him to become an unrestricted free agent on Saturday.

Puljujarvi recently underwent double hip surgery and is expected to be sidelined for some time.

The Hurricanes acquired the 25-year-old forward at the trade deadline this past February in a deal with the Edmonton Oilers for Finnish winger Patrik Puistola.

Puljujarvi appeared in 17 games for the 'Canes, notching two assists. He added an assist in seven playoff games.

A native of Alvkarleby, Sweden, Puljujarvi was originally taken with the fourth overall selection of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft by the Oilers.

Puljujarvi would go on to play in 317 games over five-plus seasons for the Oilers with his best goals output coming in 2020-2021 with 15.

For his career, Puljujarvi has 51 goals and 63 assists in 334 games.

Internationally, Puljujarvi has represented Finland on a number of occasions, including winning the 2016 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship on home ice in Helsinki.