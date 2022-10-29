Valdez too much for Phillies, Astros take Game 2

Framber Valdez pitched six-and-a-third one-run innings with nine strikeouts, and the Houston Astros held on to an early lead to take Game 2 of the World Series 5-2 at home on Saturday.

The Astros tallied four straight hits to open the game against Zack Wheeler, and the third run of the game was scored when Yuli Gurriel reached on an error by Phillies' shortstop Edmundo Sosa.

Alex Bregman hit a two-run home run in the fifth inning to push the lead to 5-0, and the dominant Astros bullpen was able to coast to the victory.

Wheeler pitched five innings of five-run ball; though only four runs were earned. He walked three and struck out three.

Kyle Schwarber clobbered a ball in the eighth inning with a runner on that was initially ruled a home run, but was later changed to a foul ball. A Jean Segura sacrifice fly in the seventh inning and a run on a fielding error in the ninth was all the offence the Phillies could muster.

The series now shifts to Philadelphia tied at one game apiece, and neither team has announced who their scheduled starters will be.

