After an embarrassing 4-0 friendly defeat to Minnesota United on Wednesday night, Everton manager Frank Lampard warned his club that another relegation battle could be on the horizon unless things improve.

The Toffees, one of six clubs who have never been relegated in the 30-year history of the Premier League, flirted with the drop for much of last season, ultimately finishing in 16th and four points clear of relegation after achieving safety in their second-last match with a dramatic victory over Crystal Palace.

"The players have to understand that we were in a relegation battle for a big portion of last season," Lampard said after the match. "We had an amazing night [against Palace] and an amazing run which was great historically for the club but, as soon as that finished, I put it to bed very quickly so the players better put it to bed, as well. We were in that fight for a reason and, if we don't want to be in that situation again, they have to be better, I have to be better."

With two weeks before the kick-off to the new season, Lampard is confident that the ship can be righted through hard work.

"Lots to think about, lots of work to do," said Lampard. "What matters is where we are at in two and a half weeks. If there is to be good to come out of this, the players and the dressing room have to understand that they have just put in a very poor performance individually and collectively and been well beaten."

Everton opens their 2022-2023 campaign on Aug. 6 at home to Chelsea.