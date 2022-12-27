How important is this next stretch of games at home for the Raptors?

Toronto Raptors point guard Fred VanVleet left Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers with lower back stiffness and did not return.

The 28-year-old departed with four minutes to go in the third quarter and was officially ruled out in the fourth quarter.

After the game, head coach Nick Nurse told reporters VanVleet tweaked his back in the first quarter and added he did not believe his star point guard was having back issues leading up to Tuesday's game. VanVleet had four points and seven assists in 22:44 before exiting as the Raps went on to lose 124-113.

A native of Rockford, Ill., VanVleet is averaging 19.0 points and 6.0 assists per game in 27 appearances this season while shooting 38.2 per cent from the field and 33.5 per cent from beyond the arc.

Following their loss to the Clippers, Toronto will be back in action Thursday at Scotiabank Arena against the Memphis Grizzlies.