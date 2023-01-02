Who are the Raptors this season?

The Toronto Raptors will be closer to a full strength lineup on Monday as both Fred VanVleet and Precious Achiuwa will return to the lineup against the Indiana Pacers.

This is close to full strength as the Raptors have been for a while. VanVleet will play vs the Pacers tonight, and after missing 7.5 weeks/24 games, Achiuwa makes his return. Would imagine he’ll be on a pretty tight minutes restriction for a bit, as they ease him back in. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) January 2, 2023

VanVleet returns to the lineup after missing the last two games with back spasms.

The 28-year-old has appeared in 28 games this season and is averaging 18.5 points, 6.1 assists and 3.9 rebounds in 36.7 minutes.

Achiuwa has not played since Nov. 11, when the Raptors lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder 132-113. He suffered an ankle injury in the defeat and has missed 24 games since.

He has played in 12 games this season and has posted 8.8 points and 7.0 rebounds in 20.4 minutes.