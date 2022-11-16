Point guard Fred VanVleet is returning to the Toronto Raptors' lineup Wednesday night against the Miami Heat.

The 28-year-old has missed the previous two games with an illness and was originally listed as questionable coming into Wednesday's game.

In 10 games so far this season, VanVleet is averaging 18.4 points, 6.8 assists and 3.7 rebounds.

Gary Trent Jr. (hip) is also out, joining forwards Otto Porter Jr. and Precious Achiuwa on the sidelines. Star power forward Pascal Siakam also remains out with a groin strain suffered earlier this month.