VanVleet returns to Raptors lineup vs. Bulls

Toronto Raptors point guard Fred VanVleet will return to the lineup for their game against the Chicago Bulls on Sunday, according to TSN's Josh Lewenberg.

VanVleet will play vs Chicago tonight. Birch remains out. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) November 6, 2022

VanVleet, 28, missed the Raptors last three games due to a back injury.

The six-foot guard is averaging 13.3 points and 7.7 assists in six games this season.

Additionally, forward Khem Birch will miss his second straight game while he's still dealing with right knee soreness.

The Montreal native is averaged 2.3 points and 1.3 rebounds in four games this season.