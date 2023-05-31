LOS ANGELES (AP) — Freddie Freeman and J.D. Martinez powered the Los Angeles Dodgers — again.

Freeman extended his hitting streak to 19 games, capping a four-hit game with an eighth-inning homer, and Martinez went deep for the third straight game as the Dodgers beat the Washington Nationals 9-3 on Tuesday night.

Jason Heyward also went connected for Los Angeles, which has won 13 of 14 at Dodger Stadium since late April.

“Just team offense. J.D. with the big homer two nights in a row and Freddie gave us a little with his homer,” manager Dave Roberts said.

Keibert Ruiz homered and Lane Thomas had two hits to extend his hitting streak to a career-best 15 games for the Nationals. Thomas has reached base in a career-high 26 straight games.

Freeman has 13 multi-hit games during his streak and is batting .449 (35-for-78) during that span with 21 RBIs. His solo shot to complete a three-run eighth inning was his fifth homer during the run.

“I'm trying to ride this as long as I can,” said Freeman, who is second in the majors with a .344 batting average. “Ultimately, I've been feeling pretty good. Just trying to keep it simple, not overthink things."

After the Nationals cut it to 4-3 in the seventh, Martinez connected for a two-run blast in the bottom of the inning to extend his hitting streak to 14 games.

Seven of Martinez's 12 homers this season have come in the last 10 games.

“It feels like I'm in rhythm at the plate. It's a potent lineup up and down,” Martinez said.

Martinez also drove in a run with a sacrifice fly in the third. Earlier in the third, Muncy had an RBI double.

Heyward led off the second with his sixth homer of the season, a solo shot to right-center off Jake Irvin (1-3). He also drove in Max Muncy with two outs in the third to extend the Dodgers' lead to 4-1.

Tony Gonsolin (3-1) allowed one run and three hits in six innings.

Ildemaro Vargas led off the third with a single and eventually scored on a bases-loaded, one-out base hit by Joey Meneses to tie it at 1-all. Gonsolin, who allowed two hits and hit a batter in the inning, ended up getting out of the inning with fly outs by Dominic Smith and Corey Dickerson.

The Nationals got a pair in the seventh to temporarily make a game of it. Ruiz led off with a first-pitch homer off Alex Vesia, who was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City earlier in the day, and Luis Garcia had an RBI single.

Nationals manager Dave Martinez felt like his team was in the game until the late innings. In the eighth, Washington committed two errors and allowed a run on a wild pitch.

“When you're playing a team like this you can't give them extra outs. They took advantage of it and it cost us some runs," he said.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Dodgers: LHP Julio Urías (left hamstring strain) had a 15-pitch bullpen session. Manager Dave Roberts said the plan is for him to throw off the mound on Saturday followed by a simulated game early next week. ... RHP Daniel Hudson (torn left ACL) threw 30 pitches during a bullpen session.

Nationals: CF Victor Robles (back spasms) took 40 swings in the batting cage, but there still isn't a timetable on his return. ... LHP Sean Doolittle (elbow) threw one scoreless inning for Single-A Fredericksburg.

UP NEXT

Nationals: LHP Patrick Corbin (4-5, 4.88 ERA) has won three consecutive starts for the first time since September, 2019.

Dodgers: RHP Noah Syndergaard (1-4, 6.27 ERA) has allowed six or more runs in three starts, including six last Friday in a 9-3 loss at Tampa Bay.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports