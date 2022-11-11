The Carolina Hurricanes announced via team reporter Walt Ruff that Frederik Andersen has been placed on injured reserve, retroactive to Nov. 6.

The 33-year-old from Herning, Denmark, is in his third season with the Hurricanes after spending five seasons with the Toronto Maple Leafs (2016-20). The two-time All-Star (2020, 2022) and William M. Jennings Trophy winner in 2021, has played in eight games this season, posting a record of 5-3 with a .891 save percentage and a 2.72 goals-against-average.

Andersen's last game was on Nov. 6 against his former club, where he stopped 18 of 21 shots in a 3-1 loss.