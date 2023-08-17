Jonathan Toews posted a thank you message to the city of Chicago and the Blackhawks organization on Thursday as the next step in his career remains unclear.

Toews, an unrestricted free agent this off-season, posted the message on Instagram alongside a video with career highlights.

Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson announced prior to the team's final game last season that Toews, 35, would not be re-signed.

The full caption posted Thursday reads as follows:

It’s hard to find words to describe the 16-year journey that has made this city my home.

Aside from the 3 Stanley Cups, the parades, and the countless memories made with my teammates, what is still most special to me was feeling a true connection to the people of this city."

To Blackhawks fans, it was surreal to witness and be a part of the revival of hockey in Chicago. There was nothing like the roar of the Madhouse when we scored a big goal to tie it or win it late in a game. As players, we tried to reciprocate that heart and soul energy we felt from you. I honestly believe it’s what made us so tough to beat in the later games of a playoff series. You are the best fans in the world, and I’m so thankful we shared so many special moments together.

To the Blackhawks Organization, the late Rocky, Danny and the Wirtz family, all of my coaches, GM’s, athletic and equipment trainers, strength coaches, scouting staff and all those that put it all together. It is not lost on me that all the work you do behind the scenes leads to all of our success on the ice. You showed up every day to help all of us achieve our dreams and for that I am forever grateful.

To my Blackhawks teammates, I consider you all lifelong friends and brothers. We share a bond that’s hard to break. Whether you reach the mountain top or not, we can all agree it’s grinding through the tough moments together that we’ll really miss.

To all of you I say, THANK YOU. You made my time here in Chicago unforgettable.

Tazer.

Toews was limited to 53 games last season as he missed significant periods of time due to the effects of long COVID and chronic immune response syndrome. He recorded 15 goals and 16 assists.

The 35-year-old played out the final year of an eight-year, $84 million contract he signed with the Blackhawks in 2014 that carried an AAV of $10.5 million.

The Winnipeg native won the Stanley Cup three times (2010, 2013, 2015) with the Blackhawks. He also won the Conn Smythe Trophy in 2009-10 and the Frank Selke Trophy in 2013.

Toews has played his entire career with the Blackhawks after he was selected third overall by the club in the 2006 NHL Draft. He recorded 372 goals and 511 assists over 1,067 games.