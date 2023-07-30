Free agent running back Dalvin Cook visited the New York Jets' training camp on Sunday with all signs pointing towards the Pro Bowler signing with the new-look AFC East squad that has hopes of being Super Bowl contenders this season.

The 27-year-old took a physical in the morning before talking with players and coaches while watching the team practice.

It's Dalvin Cook day in Florham Park. The free-agent RB arrived earlier this morning. He's taking a physical. He can watch practice because the #Jets are on the field at 10:15. — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) July 30, 2023

Dalvin Cook on the sideline at practice, talking with players and coaches. #jets pic.twitter.com/qoHofahZ58 — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) July 30, 2023

Cook, who has made four Pro Bowls during his six-year NFL career, was released by the Minnesota Vikings in June.

Over 17 games in 2022 with the Vikings, Cook recorded 1,173 rushing yards with eight touchdowns and added 295 receiving yards with a pair of touchdowns.

For his career, Cook has ran for 5,993 yards with 47 rushing touchdowns and five receiving touchdowns over 73 games.

Cook has played in three postseason games.

Minnesota selected Cook, a native of Miami, 41st overall in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Florida State.

Big things are expected from the Jets this season after the addition of veteran Pro Bowl quarterback Aaron Rodgers.