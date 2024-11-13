FTR faces House of Black, Adam Cole battles Konosuke Takeshita, Jay White teams with Juice Robinson to take on “Hangman” Adam Page and Christian Cage, Dr. Britt Baker faces Penelope Ford and Mox continues his take over. Watch AEW Dynamite LIVE at 8pm ET/ 5pm PT on TSN2, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

--

Full Gear 4-way Contenders Series: FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) vs. House of Black (Malakai Black and Brody King)

Two of the best and most feared tag teams ever to grace All Elite Wrestling will battle for a spot in the 4-way Tag Team title match at Full Gear and a shot at the new champions Private Party.

FTR, who have held the tag team gold twice, will take on two members of the House of Black: Malakai Black and Brody King, wrestlers who spent 175 days as Trios Champions.

Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen captured the tag titles at Fright Night Dynamite when they defeated the Young Bucks, ending their third reign with the titles.

Now they will have to face three teams in their first defence at Full Gear on Nov. 23.

The Outrunners have already qualified for the match, and Wednesday’s winner will also join either La Faccion Ingobernable or The Acclaimed against Private Party at the next Pay per View.

Adam Cole vs. Konosuke Takeshita

Adam Cole is one win away from getting his hands on his rival, MJF, but two obstacles remain: His race to three wins with fellow contender Roderick Strong and a non-title match against AEW International Champion Konosuke Takeshita.

Cole has already secured victories over House of Black members Buddy Matthews and Malakai Black and now needs his hand raised one more time to book his match at Full Gear.

"Takeshita, we've never stepped into the ring before, and normally I would say it's an honour to step into the ring with somebody like you, one of the best that AEW has to offer. Not only that, one of the best the world has to offer. And as excited as I am for this match, this is a much different ballgame because I need to win this match," Cole said in a video posted on Tuesday. “I've won two of the toughest matches of my AEW career, one against Buddy Matthews, one against Malakai Black. You are next, because this is a must-win situation for Adam Cole. And you already know why.”

If both Cole and Strong, who will face Lance Archer in a Falls Count Anywhere match on Wednesday, are victorious, the match against MJF will be converted into a triple threat.

Jay White and Juice Robinson vs. “Hangman” Adam Page and Christian Cage

Jay White has had his problems with both Adam Page and Christian Cage, now he will step into the ring with both men in tag team action, alongside fellow Bang Bang Gang member Juice Robinson.

White returned at WrestleDream to settle the score with Page and although he was able to earn the victory, the story was nowhere near finished between the two combatants.

After having some choice words for White, Page jumped his rival backstage last week on Dynamite during an interview with Renee Paquette, leading to Robinson making the save for his stablemate.

Page and White will meet again in one-on-one action at Full Gear, but will not have to wait that long to inflict more damage on each other.

If they both escape this tag match, perhaps they will write a final chapter on Nov. 23.

Dr. Britt Baker vs. Penelope Ford

Former AEW Women’s Champion Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. issued an open challenge, which has been answered by Penelope Ford, and the pair will clash on Wednesday.

Ford has been active since making her return to action after two years, attacking another former champion Jamie Hayter and earning a victory over Robyn Renegade.

Hayter defeated Ford in a very physical battle last week on Dynamite.

Baker returns after a month away from action: Her last match was a submission victory over Serena Deeb at Dynamite’s 5th Year Anniversary show.

She recently lost to Mercedes Mone at All In, in a battle for the TBS championship.

Hear from Bobby Lashley, Will Ospreay and Jamie Hayter

Three wrestlers with something to get off their chests will have their time on the mic as Bobby Lashley, Will Ospreay and Jamie Hayter are all scheduled to appear.

Lashley recently arrived at AEW to join MVP and Shelton Benjamin in the Hurt Syndicate.

He has yet to make an in-ring debut, but has already made his presence felt, attacking Swerve Strickland on his first night in the company.

Lashley will have his first AEW match against Strickland at Full Gear, but will have the chance to have his say on Wednesday.

Ospreay is out for revenge on former friend Kyle Fletcher, who turned on him at WrestleDream.

The two-time AEW International champion joined with Ricochet, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Mark Davis to battle Fletcher and the Don Callis Family last week on Dynamite.

Hayter dispatched of Penelope Ford last week as she continues her torrid return to action after more than a year on the shelf.

The former AEW Women’s champion has not lost a singles match in her return, as she battles towards the title picture.

Which title does she have in her sights? Perhaps that’s what will be revealed when she gets the mic on Dynamite.

Also on Dynamite:

Lio Rush faces Swerve Strickland

Lance Archer battles Roderick Strong

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley seizes the TBS Super Station and continues his assault on the promotion alongside the Death Riders.