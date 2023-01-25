Fulham is hopeful of completing the transfer of Arsenal defender Cedric Soares by week's end, reports BBC Sport's Alex Howell.

Whether the deal is a permanent or a loan is uncertain yet, but the 31-year-old Portugal right-back's wages are believed to be a stumbling block in negotiations.

The other complicating issue is that Premier League teams are only permitted to have two players on loan from other Premier League sides and the Cottagers already have Wales winger Dan James on loan from Leeds and Ireland defender Shane Duffy on loan from Brighton.

Cottagers boss Marco Silva has previously managed Cedric when the duo was at Sporting.

Cedric initially joined Arsenal on loan from Southampton in January 2020 before completing a permanent move that summer. Cedric has found playing time with the league leaders hard to come by this season, making only two league appearances.

Internationally, Cedric has made 34 appearances for Portugal and was a member of the squad that won Euro 2016.