Willian is headed back to the Premier League.

Fabrizio Romano reports the former Brazil winger has completed a medical and is set to join Fulham from Corinthians.

Willian, 34, previously spent eight seasons in London, seven with Chelsea and the final one with Arsenal. He made 259 Premier League appearances, scoring 38 goals. With Chelsea, Willian won two Premier League titles, the 2015 League Cup, the 2018 FA Cup and the 2019 Europa League title.

He made only nine appearances for boyhood club Corinthians last season with his campaign riddled with injuries and revealed that he received threats and online abuse every time the team lost.

Internationally, Willian was capped 70 times by Brazil, appearing at two World Cups and winning the Copa America in 2019.

When completed, Willian will become the eighth arrival at Craven Cottage.