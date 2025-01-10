Future Fusions: Storylines to watch as NFL postseason kicks off

The NFL playoffs have arrived, which means it’s time to fill out your bracket and make some predictions.

For Kansas City Chiefs and Detroit Lions fans, it’s time to put your feet up and watch some stress-free football. For fans of the 12 teams in action this week, it’s time to dig deep and do whatever you can to help your squad survive and advance.

With the playoffs starting comes new opportunities and FanDuel has us covered with some creative markets for the entire postseason.

Let’s dive into some storylines we could see play out over the next six weeks brought to you by the Future Fusions market on FanDuel.

Either the Lions or the Chiefs to win the Super Bowl +125

Let’s start with the two No. 1 seeds. The Detroit Lions enter the playoffs as Super Bowl favourites at +320 with the Kansas City Chiefs not far behind at +370.

Since the playoff format changed in 2020, the Super Bowl has featured at least one No. 1 seed in The Big Game every year except for 2021, when the Tennessee Titans and Green Bay Packers both failed to win a playoff game.

Here is a chart of their Future Fusions listed with prices shorter than 5-1.

FanDuel Futures Fusion 2024-25 - Playoff Specials Prop Odds Any NFC North Team to Reach the Super Bowl -165 Any AFC West Team to Reach the Super Bowl -115 Either the Bills or the Chiefs to Win the Super Bowl +180 Either the Ravens or the Eagles to Win the Super Bowl +260 Any 5, 6 or 7 Seed to Win the Super Bowl +470 Bills and Chiefs to Each Reach the AFC Championship Game +180 Bills to Advance Further in the Playoffs than the Eagles +100

Each 1 and 2 seed to reach the AFC and NFC Championship games +750

If you expect favourites and chalk to win over the opening two rounds of the playoffs this might be the prop for you.

The Lions and Chiefs need just one win to advance to championship weekend. Looking on FanDuel under Hypothetical matchups, both teams project to be favourites by at least a field goal next week regardless of opponent.

Meanwhile, the Buffalo Bills (-8.5) and Philadelphia Eagles (-4.5) are both expected to get the job done this week and project to be home favourites in the divisional round regardless of opponent.

The last time the top two seeds in both conferences reached championship weekend was in 2019 when the Chiefs hosted the New England Patriots and the New Orleans Saints played the Los Angeles Rams, with both No. 2 seeds winning.

It has never happened in the four years of the current format.

Either seventh seed to reach the Super Bowl +900

Last year the Green Bay Packers became the first seven seed to win a playoff game when they dismantled the Dallas Cowboys 48-32 at Jerry World.

This year the Packers (and the Denver Broncos) will try to make history again as sizeable underdogs on the road this weekend.

Green Bay’s journey to a Super Bowl came to a crashing halt last year in the Divisional Round when they were outscored 10-0 in the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers in a 27-254 loss.

The last time the lowest-ranked seed in the NFC reached the Super Bowl was in 2011 when the Packers pulled off three upsets en route to a Super Bowl XLV victory.

The path for Denver is probably harder on the AFC’s side of the draw as they try to do something no team in the conference has done since the No. 6 seed Pittsburgh Steelers made a run to the Super Bowl in 2006.

Here is a list of other Future Fusions listed shorter than 10-1.

FanDuel Futures Fusion 2024-25 - Playoff Specials

Prop Odds Lions and the Vikings to Each Reach the NFC Championship Game +650 Either the Buccaneers or the Chargers to Reach the Super Bowl +500

Ravens to Beat Chiefs in AFC Championship Game and Lions to win Super Bowl +3000

Everything up to this point has been pretty straightforward.

But now we get to the fun with this 30-1 prop with some of the most specific wording you’ll find on a sportsbook.

Not only are you predicting the Super Bowl matchup, but you’re pointing to the moon and calling your shot with the opponent the *losing team* in the Super Bowl will beat to reach the game.

Considering a Lions-Ravens Super Bowl was one that I circled back in August, I would love to see this happen.

Here is a list of other Future Fusions listed longer than 10-1.

