Futures Day: Kay Adams NFL Futures Specials 2025

We’re keeping the good times rolling here at TSN on FanDuel Futures Day by taking a dive into one of FanDuel’s finest personalities.

Listed under Futures Specials on FanDuel you can find four prop bets circled by Kay Adams.

The host of the Up and Adams show on FanDuel TV has been in the game for over 13 years and this year she’s taking a swing at a few futures in the NFL.

Starting with the shortest odds, Adams has a prop on FanDuel for three or more NFC North teams to make the playoffs at +340.

Last season the Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings all made the postseason, something Adams is hoping to see happen again this year.

Prior to the playoffs expanding to 14 teams in 2020, three teams from the same division made the playoffs just seven times, since then it has happened in every season.

Moving on, Adams is banking on three teams to bounce back in 2025 after disappointing seasons in 2024 with the New England Patriots and Jacksonville Jaguars to each win more than 7.5 games and the Carolina Panthers to win more than 6.5 games at +500.

According to projected win totals, New England has the second easiest schedule in the NFL this season, while the Jags and Panthers both sit sixth and seventh, respectively.

Last year, of the 10 teams with the easiest schedule, seven produced winning records, with six making the playoffs.

Coming in at +800 Adams also has put together a division winning parlay of the Buffalo Bills, Houston Texans and Los Angeles Rams.

All three teams won their divisions last season and Adams is rolling with all of them to repeat.

Finally, her longshot of the four is the Washington Commanders and Cincinnati Bengals to each advance to championship Sunday at +3000.

The Commanders were the story of the playoffs last year, reaching the NFC Championship game, while the Bengals are looking to get back to that weekend for the first time since 2022.