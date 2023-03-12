LONDON (AP) — Brazil striker Gabriel Jesus has been included in a matchday squad for Arsenal for the first time since sustaining an injury during the World Cup.

Jesus was selected as a substitute for Arsenal's Premier League game at Fulham on Sunday.

If he comes on, it will be his first appearance since undergoing surgery on a medial collateral ligament injury on Dec. 6.

Arsenal has hardly suffered in his absence, with the team still first in the Premier League and looking to go five points clear of Manchester City by beating Fulham.

Jesus joined from City in the offseason for 45 million pounds ($54 million).

