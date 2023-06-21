Gabriel Perreault - Left Wing
Published
Team: USA NTDP (USHL)
Hometown: Sherbrooke, QC
Nationality: USA/CAN
HT: 5-10 3/4 WT: 163 Shoots: Left
TSN Ranking Mid: 23 Final: 10
NHL Ranking Final: 10 NAS
NAS North American Skaters NAG North American Goaltenders
ES European Skaters EG European Goaltenders
STATS LINE
|2022-23
|GP
|G
|PTS
|PIM
|USA NTDP
|63
|53
|132
|8
Craig Button's Analysis
"Offensive creator in multiple ways. High level of understanding of what is unfolding, and then with his hands, skating and a hunger to make things happen, the offence ensues."
Projection: Top 2 Line Offensive Winger
Comparable: Jake Guentzel
Scouting Report
|Skating
|Hockey IQ
|Competitiveness
|Scoring Touch
|Shot
|4/5
|5/5
|4/5
|4.5/5
|3/5