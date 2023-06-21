Gabriel Perreault - Left Wing

Team: USA NTDP (USHL)

Hometown: Sherbrooke, QC

Nationality: USA/CAN

HT: 5-10 3/4 WT: 163 Shoots: Left

TSN Ranking Mid: 23 Final: 10

NHL Ranking Final: 10 NAS

STATS LINE 2022-23 GP G PTS PIM USA NTDP 63 53 132 8

Craig Button's Analysis

"Offensive creator in multiple ways. High level of understanding of what is unfolding, and then with his hands, skating and a hunger to make things happen, the offence ensues."

Projection: Top 2 Line Offensive Winger

Comparable: Jake Guentzel