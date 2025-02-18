Galusha, with daughter Sydney, upset Einarson in extra end at Scotties

THUNDER BAY, Ont. - Kerry Galusha of the Northwest Territories upset Manitoba's Kerri Einarson 9-6 in extra ends in Pool B action on Tuesday at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts.

Tied 4-4, Galusha scored two in the eighth to put Einarson on the ropes. However, Einarson scored once in the ninth and tenth ends to force extras before eventually falling. The result puts both Einarson and Galusha at 2-2, with the latter ahead in the standings in fifth.

Meanwhile, Ontario's Danielle Inglis (4-1) now stands alone on top of Pool B after a 9-6 win over Yukon's Bayly Scoffin. The day began with Inglis, Quebec's Laurie St-Georges and Nova Scotia's Christina Black all tied at 3-1.

Manitoba's Kate Cameron toppled St-Georges 12-6 to improve to 3-1 and climb into a tie for second in Pool B. Black will face Galusha in the evening draw.

In other action, Manitoba's Kaitlyn Lawes picked up her second win of the tournament with a 13-3 thumping of Newfoundland and Labrador's Brooke Godsland.

Defending champion Rachel Homan looks to build on her 4-0 record when her rink takes on New Brunswick's Melissa Adams in Pool A action in the afternoon draw.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 18, 2025.