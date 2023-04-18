Game 1 between the Edmonton Oilers and Los Angeles Kings is headed to overtime after Anže Kopitar scored the tying goal with just 16 seconds left in the third period.

Leon Draisaitl has recorded two goals while defeceman Evan Bouchard has the other tally for Edmonton.

Los Angeles scored all three of their goals in the third period with Adrian Kempe netting a pair.

Edmonton will host Los Angeles in Game 2 on Wednesday night.