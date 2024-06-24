Just 10 days ago, the Edmonton Oilers were 10-to-1 to win the Stanley Cup at FanDuel.

Now the Oilers are around even-money to win it all after becoming just the 10th team in NHL history to force a Game 7 in the Stanley Cup Playoffs despite trailing 3-0.

Edmonton is just the third to do it on the biggest stage.

After traveling more than 35,405 kilometres over 17 days, the Oilers return to Florida to face the Panthers in the 18th Game 7 in Stanley Cup history.

Edmonton is 5-0 when facing elimination this postseason.

If they can stay perfect in elimination games tonight, the Oilers will become just the second team in NHL history to rally from a 3-0 series deficit to win the Stanley Cup and the first to do it since the 1942 Toronto Maple Leafs.

While it might seem like Edmonton is playing with house money at this point, every player that will suit up for the Oilers tonight understands what they are on the verge of accomplishing with one more win.

Meanwhile, the Panthers are at a key crossroads in their franchise history.

If Florida wins, nobody will care that they needed seven games to clinch the first Stanley Cup in franchise history.

If the Panthers lose, it will be remembered as one of the biggest collapses in modern day professional sports.

No pressure either way.

How are bettors at FanDuel approaching Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final?

Per the FanDuel traders, the action has been heavily slanted towards the visiting team.

This is the Morning Coffee for Monday, June 24th, 2024.

Oilers A Popular Pick To Win Game 7 Of The Stanley Cup Final At FanDuel

One of the most unique aspects of the Stanley Cup Final going the distance is that anybody who bet on a series winner at FanDuel prior to puck drop for Game 1 should already have a profit locked in.

If you followed by advice and wagered on Florida to win the series at -128 at FanDuel, you’ve had several chances to hedge that bet with Edmonton as high as +1000 to win it all at FanDuel when they trailed 3-0 in the series.

If you bet on the Oilers to win the series at plus-money, you can hedge with a bet on the Panthers to win Game 7 at -113 and lock in a small profit.

At the same time, I’m very much aware that there is a group of bettors that picked Florida to win it all and have refused to hedge their bets to this point.

After all, it’s been nearly a century since an NHL team with a 3-0 lead in the Stanley Cup Final went on to lose the series.

I’d be interested to know how anybody who dismissed a potential Oilers’ comeback is feeling this morning.

Thanks to the FanDuel traders, we know how bettors are approaching Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Per the FanDuel traders, 73 per cent of the bets are on Edmonton to win Game 7 tonight.

Those wagers account for 69 per cent of the handle in the money line market.

That includes a $10,000 bet on Oilers money line at -102.

Road teams have won three straight Game 7s.

In case you missed it, teams that outscore their opponents in the Stanley Cup Final are 14-2 dating back to 2007-08.

On the flip side, only 27 per cent of the bets and 31 per cent of the stakes are on Florida to win Game 7.

As somebody who bet on the Panthers to win the series at -128 pre-flop, then hedged with Edmonton to win it all at +270 prior to Game 6, I’m not interested in picking a side to win Game 7.

I want to enjoy the game regardless of the outcome.

I’m also not interested in being the guy who bets against Connor McDavid in a Stanley Cup Final Game 7.

For my FanDuel Best Bet for Game 7, I’m going with a play on the total.

Since 1950, 14 straight Stanley Cup Final Game 7s have stayed under 5.5 goals.

NHL Game 7 unders are 3-0 this postseason and 29-12 dating back to 2015.

The total for tonight’s game is set at over/under 5.5 goals, but it’s heavily juiced to the under at -154.

I’ll lock in a Same Game Parlay with the alt under 6.5 and the “No” option on a 1st Period Goal In The First Five Minutes at -133 as my FanDuel Best Bet for Game 7.

Hopefully, we can end a memorable Stanley Cup Playoffs with one more winner.

As a fan of the game, I can’t wait for Game 7 tonight.