Game Of Throws: Bears remain a popular pick in FanDuel futures markets

In 2024, NFC North teams produced a combined .662 winning percentage that ranks as the highest by any division in a single season since the 1970 merger.

The Detroit Lions delivered an NFL-best 15-2 record.

The Minnesota Vikings fell just short of first place at 14-3. The Green Bay Packers weren’t far behind them at 11-6.

All three of those team’s rank among the top 11 choices to win the Super Bowl this season at FanDuel.

None of them have been the most popular bet to win the NFC North at FanDuel entering Week 1.

That distinction belongs to the Chicago Bears.

Rookie quarterback Caleb Williams and the Bears got off to a hot start last season with a 4-2 record entering a Week 7 bye.

In Week 8, Chicago was moments away from improving to 5-2 when fellow rookie QB Jayden Daniels launched this unforgettable Hail Mary pass 52 yards to the end zone for the winning score with no time left on the clock.

The Washington Commanders won that game, went on to finish 12-5 and make the playoffs, and Daniels took home AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honours.

Meanwhile, the Bears lost 10 of their final 11 games, missed the playoffs, and desperately hit the reset button this offseason with a coaching staff led by former Lions offensive coordinator and new head coach Ben Johnson.

Johnson has been tasked with developing the 2024 NFL Draft’s first overall pick in a revamped offence that is capable of leading Chicago back to the playoffs for the first time since 2020.

Apparently, FanDuel bettors expect immediate results.

The Bears are the most popular bet to win the NFC North.

Yes, you read that correct.

Chicago has been a more popular pick to win its division than Detroit, Minnesota, and the favourite Green Bay.

The Packers leapfrogged the Lions as the top choice to win the NFC North following the Micah Parsons trade.

Still, it’s the Bears that have been the most popular bet to win the division at FanDuel.

Meanwhile, Chicago has also been the most popular pick to make the playoffs at +194.

Per the FanDuel traders, the Bears have also been among the most popular bets to win the Super Bowl at +3500.

Transparently, I wouldn’t make any of those bets.

While I’m optimistic that Johnson could succeed long term in Chicago, it’s going to take time to develop Williams and an offence learning a new system.

Johnson didn’t waste time addressing Williams’ protection with the additions of guards Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson, along with centre Drew Dalman.

The Bears also drafted tight end Colston Loveland, wide receiver Luther Burden, and signed free agent receiver Olamide Zaccheaus to provide depth behind D.J. Moore and Rome Odunze.

How quickly Williams adapts in this new system, and the offensive line gels could determine how quickly the players at the skill positions produce at a high level.

Somehow, the Bears have never had a 4,000- yard passer in a season – a drought that spans more than 100 years.

They’ve also never had a QB throw 30 TD passes in a single season.

Is Williams capable of throwing for 4,000 yards and 30 touchdown passes in his second NFL season?

I believe Williams is more likely to hit those marks than Chicago is to win the NFC North or the Super Bowl.

Johnson is the favourite to win AP NFL Coach of the Year at +650 at FanDuel.

If he leads the Bears to the playoffs, there’s a very good chance he’s at least a finalist for that award.

I believe Chicago will be better in 2025 but ultimately fall short of the postseason in a loaded NFC North.

Give me the Bears and New York Jets to both miss the playoffs at -140 as a FanDuel Best Bet.