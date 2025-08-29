Game Of Throws: Eagles will end curse of the reigning NFC East champ

Who’s going to stop the Philadelphia Eagles from repeating as NFC East champions?

Only two teams have longer odds to make the playoffs than the New York Giants.

The Dallas Cowboys just traded Micah Parsons.

Jayden Daniels might be the last remaining hope for the curse of the NFC East champion to continue this season.

No team has won back-to-back NFC East titles since 2004.

It’s the longest streak without a back-to-back division champion in NFL history.

I’m not convinced anybody can stop the Eagles from ending that drought this season.

If Morning Coffee isn’t your thing, then you might have missed it when I gave out Philadelphia to win the NFC East at -140 as a FanDuel Best Bet earlier this summer.

I also bet the Eagles to win the Super Bowl at +750.

The Green Bay Packers just leapfrogged the Detroit Lions as the second choice to win the NFC Championship behind Philadelphia at FanDuel after the Parsons trade.

Still, there’s a big gap between the Eagles to repeat as NFC champions at +370 and them the Packers at +600.

Philadelphia was the most popular pick to win the Super Bowl at FanDuel for most of the summer.

The Eagles also edged out the Lions as the most popular bet to win the NFC Championship at FanDuel.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia makes up 65.4 per cent of the bets on the NFC East winner at FanDuel.

Their superiority in the division begins with a roster that is the most talented and the deepest in the division.

While I’m not convinced Jalen Hurts belongs in the discussion among the league’s elite quarterbacks, he’s played his best football on the game’s biggest stage and cemented his status among the top 10 starters.

It certainly helps to have Saquon Barkley, A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Dallas Goedert at the skill positions.

The Eagles are also expected to have one of the best offensive lines in the NFL once again.

Meanwhile, the defence made strides in its first year under defensive coordinator Vic Fangio last season, culminating with a dominant Super Bowl performance.

With young stars like Jalen Carter, Quinyon Mitchell, Cooper DeJean, and Zack Baun, it will be fun to watch the Philadelphia defence once again this season.

The Eagles lost offensive coordinator Kellen Moore but promoted the team’s passing coordinator Kevin Patullo to that role, while should provide an element of continuity.

Then there’s the fact that the other three teams in the NFC east might not be ready to challenge Philadelphia for division supremacy this season.

The Giants and Cowboys have some obvious holes on both sides of the football, even if FanDuel bettors are banking on New York exceeding expectations in 2025.

The Commanders took a major step forward last season. While Daniels has emerged as one of the league’s bright young stars, there’s no guarantee he’ll carry Washington to a double-digit win total, even if the second-year QB’s play improves with a year of experience under his belt.

I’ll stick with the Eagles to win the NFC East at -140 as my FanDuel Best Bet.

Barring an unforeseen disaster, Philly should end the curse of the reigning NFC East champion this season.