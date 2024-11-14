Game Of Throws: Steelers star receiver primed for a monster performance on Sunday

It wasn’t very long ago that some Pittsburgh Steelers fans and NFL analysts were questioning the coaching staff’s decision to bench Justin Fields for Russell Wilson.

If you’re wondering how that decision has played out, just go ahead and ask any fantasy football league managers that have George Pickens on their roster.

The Steelers were sitting at 4-2 and coming off an impressive double-digit win over the Las Vegas Raiders when they decided to make the quarterback change.

Fields had completed 66.3 per cent of his pass attempts for 1,106 yards with five touchdowns and an interception through his first six starts for Pittsburgh.

He had also rushed for another 231 yards and five scores.

Fast-forward four weeks later, nobody is doubting the coaching staff’s decision anymore.

The Steelers are 3-0 since Wilson took over at QB.

Pittsburgh’s average passing yards per game has jumped from 184.3 with Fields at QB to 245.7 with Wilson at QB.

The most striking difference is the production of Pickens.

Pickens recorded 70 or more receiving yards only twice in six games with Fields at quarterback.

He’s gone over that mark in all three games with Wilson.

Pickens has averaged 4.7 receptions for 92.0. receiving yards over the past three weeks with two touchdowns.

While FanDuel has adjusted Pickens’ receiving yards prop, I still don’t think their number is high enough for this week’s highly anticipated showdown with the Baltimore Ravens.

I’ll lock in Pickens over 65.5 receiving yards as a FanDuel Best Bet for Sunday’s game.

Again, Pickens has gone over this mark in 3-of-3 games with Wilson at quarterback.

Now he gets to face a Baltimore defence that has allowed the second-most receiving yards to the wide receiver position this season with an average of 199.2 per game.

Ja’Marr Chase just went off with 11 receptions for 264 yards and three touchdowns in a loss to the Ravens last week.

While I don’t expect Pickens to put up Chase numbers, he should at minimum be able to maintain his averages with Wilson at quarterback against an inferior opponent.

I can’t wait to see the Ravens and Steelers go head-to-head in a crucial AFC North showdown on Sunday.

Hopefully, Pickens can deliver on the over 65.5 receiving yards as my FanDuel Best Bet for Sunday’s NFL games.