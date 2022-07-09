Behar on Marino antics: 'I can't believe what I witnessed, that was ridiculous'

The Canadian Football League is reviewing Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive lineman Garrett Marino's low hit on Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Jeremiah Masoli for a possible suspension, according to TSN's Farhan Lalji.

The @cfl is reviewing Marino’s hit (& reaction) for a possible suspension. A hearing could happen as early as tonight. There is justifiable concern on all sides as Marino is considered a repeat offender.

The early prognosis on Masoli’s injury is not good.@CFLonTSN @TSN_Sports https://t.co/BVqpqPSoof — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) July 9, 2022

The incident occurred late in the fourth quarter of the Roughriders' 28-13 victory over the Redblacks on Friday night where Masoli had to be helped off the field.

Tempers flared when Marino celebrated the hit, which led to a confrontation between the two teams on the field.

"We're better than that... I'm not saying saying it's a good play because Masoli got hurt and that's unacceptable," Roughriders receiver Duke Williams told reporters after the game. "We don't condone that, he's got to go back home to his family. But at the end of the day, that's my teammate and I've got his back no matter what. I'm going [to] tell him right from wrong because that's my job."

The Redblacks did not immediately provide an update on Masoli but the early prognosis on the injury is not good, according to Lalji.