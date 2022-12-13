More than a dozen buyers interested in Sens, NHL has met with Reynolds

'More than a dozen parties have shown interest' in Senators, Bettman says

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman and deputy commissioner Bill Daly recently met with Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds to discuss his interest in being part of the next Ottawa Senators ownership group.

Gary Bettman and Bill Daly recently met with Ryan Reynolds to discuss his interest in being part of the next #sens ownership group. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) December 13, 2022

The Senators announced on Nov. 4 that the team was officially up for sale and that any new ownership group would not be allowed to move the team out of the city. Senators owner Eugene Melnyk passed away on March 28 at the age of 62.

Bruce Garrioch reported later in November that more than 20 groups reached out to sports banker Galatioto Sports or the National Hockey League’s head office with interest in purchasing the team.

Bettman said Tuesday more than a dozen potential bidders have signed a non-disclosure agreement to view the Senators books as part of the sale process.

Gary Bettman says more than a dozen potential bidders have signed a non-disclosure agreement to view the #sens books as part of the sale process. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) December 13, 2022

Reynolds, who is co-owner of Welsh soccer club Wrexham AFC, publicly expressed his interest in becoming part of a Senators ownership group during an appearance on The Tonight Show.

"Yes, that is true,'' said Reynolds, who owns Wrexham with fellow actor Rob McElhenney. "I am trying to do that. It's very expensive."

"I need a partner with really deep pockets."

Los Angeles-based magazine Sportico valued the Senators at $655 million in October.

According to Garrioch, NHL executives said they would like to have an idea who is the frontrunner to buy the Senators by mid-January.