NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said Tuesday the league's investigation into an alleged sexual assault after a Hockey Canada Foundation golf and gala event in 2018 is in the "home stretch."

Bettman noted, however, that there is still final work to be done.

Lawyers representing a group of former Canadian Hockey League players accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a hotel in London, Ont., said in July the players would cooperate with the National Hockey League’s investigation into the incident.

The lawyers added that the league should not discipline the players because any sexual contact between the players and the woman was consensual.

“Our clients will fully participate in the NHL investigation,” attorney Kaleigh Davidson said in an interview with TSN at the time. “Interviews are currently in the process of being arranged.”

The NHL initially informed attorneys involved in the case that it wanted the investigation to wrap up before team training camps opened, per a TSN source.