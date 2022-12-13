1h ago
Bettman: Salary cap projected to rise $1M in 2023-24
The NHL's salary cap is currently projected to rise by just $1 million for next season, commissioner Gary Bettman said Tuesday. Bettman said that number is based on current revenue projections, noting players still owe escrow. He added however, that revenue could exceed projections and see the cap raised higher.
TSN.ca Staff
The NHL's salary cap is currently projected to rise by just $1 million - to $83.5 million - for next season, commissioner Gary Bettman said Tuesday.
Bettman said that number is based on current revenue projections, noting players still owe escrow. He added however, that revenue could exceed projections and see the cap raised higher.
“We’ll have to see,” Bettman said of the cap being raised by any more than the $1 million.
The salary cap also increased by $1 million - to $82.5 million - for the 2022-23 season after sitting at $81.5 million in each of the previous two years.
The salary cap was $79.5 million in 2018-19, up $4.5 million from the previous season.