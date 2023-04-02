Toronto Raptors guards Gary Trent Jr. (back, elbow) and Will Barton (ankle) will each miss Sunday's matchup with the Charlotte Hornets.

Trent has not played since March 19, missing the last five games.

The 24-year-old is averaging 17.7 points per game in 63 appearances for the Raptors so far this season, his third in Toronto after coming over in a deal with the Portland Trail Blazers.

Barton, 32, has been out since March 26. He has appeared in 12 games since being scooped up by Toronto at the end of February, averaging 2.8 points in just over 12 minutes a night.

The Raptors enter play Sunday at 38-39, tied with the Atlanta Hawks for eighth in the Eastern Conference.