Trent Jr. out, Anunoby in for Raptors against 76ers

Toronto Raptors shooting guard Gary Trent Jr. won't play on Monday against the Philadelphia 76ers, according to TSN's Josh Lewenberg.

No Gary Trent Jr. for the Raptors tonight (didn’t sound like they had a timeline for his return yesterday), but the good news is O.G. Anunoby will play in Philly. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) December 19, 2022

Trent Jr. missed the last two games with a left quadriceps injury as the Raptors continue to struggle amidst a five-game losing streak.

This is his fifth NBA season and third in Toronto. The Columbus, OH native is averaging 16.9 points on .430 shooting, 2.0 boards, 1.4 assists and 31.3 minutes a night over 25 appearances.

On a more positive note, Lewenberg reported that forward O.G. Anunoby is set to return after missing the last four games because of a left hip strain.